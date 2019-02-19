Caden O'Brien's 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen gave him the win, moving his career record at UNC to 8-0. In relief, Austin Love fanned three batters in an inning and a third of work to earn his first save of his career.

CHAPEL HILL – No. 5 North Carolina picked up just three hits on Tuesday, but Ashton McGee's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning was enough to push the Tar Heels past North Carolina A&T with a 2-1 win.

Carolina's first strong chance to score came in the bottom of the second inning with a runner in scoring position and one out, but Danny Serretti and Ben Casparius were unable to put the Tar Heels on the board.

North Carolina A&T struck first in the top of the fourth inning. A.J. Hunt singled to left-center, driving in the first run of the game and giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead. Carolina starter freshman Josh Dotson collected an out before being relieved by Caden O'Brien after 3.1 innings of work.

Later in the fourth inning, Ike Freeman gunned down a runner at the dish to keep Aggies lead to one run.

Carolina got just its second hit of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Caleb Roberts singled to lead off the inning. Ike Freeman followed with a walk, putting two runners on with nobody out. With two outs, Ben Casparius walked to load the bases for Ashton McGee. The junior roped the first pitch he saw over the right fielder's head, driving in a pair to give UNC its first lead of the day, 2-1.

With two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, Austin Love relieved Andrew Grogan and picked up a strikeout to end the threat.

The Tar Heels had the opportunity to tack on insurance in the bottom of the eighth, but they stranded the bases loaded.

Love worked a scoreless final frame, notching the first save of his career and moving the Tar Heels to 4-0 on the season.