WASHINGTON, DC – As the pain subdues into a memory and North Carolina’s focus is launching into NCAA Tournament play Thursday afternoon, whatever the Tar Heels learned by losing to NC State in the ACC championship game remains with them.

What they learned is actually something they already knew. It wasn’t rocket science trying to dissect why they lost to the tenth-seed Wolfpack, 84-76. In a nutshell, UNC didn’t play well, and to a man, the players acknowledged that reality.

But they also recognize there is more basketball in front of them; anywhere between one and six games. One, if the Heels bow out in the first round, and six if they play for the national championship.

“That you don’t get another shot at this,” UNC junior forward Harrison Ingram said late Saturday night, sitting in front of his locker inside Capital One Arena. “Coach (Hubert) Davis was telling us how next loss we’re out. We can’t have another game where they come out and play significantly harder than us.”

Time heals all wounds, and by the time Carolina (27-7) takes the court as the one seed in the West Region on Thursday in Charlotte, the loss in DC will seem like forever ago. But the next wave of dreams could be gone in a flash, too.

So, the series of reminders, as sophomore Seth Trimble called them, must stay tucked away within each Tar Heel. And so should the reality that not winning the ACC Tournament isn’t exactly a kiss of death in the NCAA Tournament.

Connecticut dominated its way to the national championship last season, but the Huskies didn’t win the Big East Tournament. Baylor, which won the big dance in 2021, did not win the Big 12 Tournament title that year.