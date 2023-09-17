North Carolina moved up three spots to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week after defeating Minnesota, 31-13, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels also advanced to No. 17 in the Coaches’ Poll.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 for the second consecutive season, but unlike last year when they beat an FCS team and two Sun Belt Conference clubs, two of Carolina’s victims thus far have come from the SEC and Big Ten. In fact, UNC’s combined score in those two contests is 62-30.

Drake Maye passed for 414 yards, his most in a game at home, and Nate McCollum broke out with 15 receptions for 165 yards and a score. He was targeted 21 times.

The only touchdown drive UNC allowed the Golden Gophers was courtesy of two pass interference calls, including one on third down that likely would have forced Minnesota to kick a field goal.

Carolina passed the 500-yard mark for the second straight week.

UNC head to Pittsburgh (1-2) next Saturday for an 8 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here is the AP Top 25

Here is the Coaches' Top 25