North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton earned first-team All-American honors as a sophomore last season, leading the ACC and finishing top five in the country in rushing yards.

In 13 games, Hampton tallied 253 carries for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns.

To further evaluate Hampton’s impact on the Tar Heels’ we look at each carry and reception from the 2023 campaign.

Breaking down his performance from a year ago allows us to find trends in both wins and losses for Carolina: