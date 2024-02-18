CHAPEL HILL – When the Tar Heels took the floor Saturday at the Smith Center in advance of their 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech, they had played just six home games in a span of 75 days.

From a week after Thanksgiving to a few days following Valentine’s Day, North Carolina tipped off in the Dean Dome a measly six times. That’s once every 12-plus days.

In the meantime, the Heels played three neutral site games against ranked teams, and eight true road ACC contests. Opposing fans stormed the court in both of UNC’s road losses in that stretch.

And just last week, the Heels were at Miami on Saturday and at Syracuse three days later. It’s been a grind, and now the players finally get a chance to exhale with their open date on the schedule now having finally arrived.

“This is a good time for us just to get our legs some rest and bodies recovered,” senior guard RJ Davis said. “We’ve been playing games non-stop, and traveling and coming back home and traveling again. So, I definitely can see fatigue playing a role a little bit, so I think this break will be huge for us.”

Carolina enters its break atop the ACC with a 12-3 league mark and 20-6 overall. It’s the 64th time in program history UNC has won at least 20 games, and the earliest it has done so since the 2018-19 club claimed its 20th victory in its 25 game.

But the Heels have split their last six games after churning out a ten-game win streak that pushed them as high a No. 3 in the national rankings. Obvious signs of fatigue have surfaced the last couple of weeks, most on the defensive end of the floor, some of the Heels have said.