Tar Heels Seek Balance on the Fast Break

CHAPEL HILL - Playing fast is a staple of North Carolina basketball. It’s a skillset teams of Tar Heel past have mastered, getting out in transition and answering an opponent’s basket in a matter of seconds.

For Hubert Davis, the idea of playing fast was once again an emphasis this offseason, particularly with a three-guard lineup.

As UNC aimed to execute in the fast-paced and up-tempo offense in a 90-76 victory over Elon in its season-opener Monday, it struggled to find the balance between playing quick and composed and playing quicker than necessary.

What started as promising transition looks too often turned into poor passes and poor shot selection, stemming from the effort to maintain the quick pace.

UNC attempted 80 shots, 19 more than its opponent, yet made the same number of layups and shot a pedestrian 40% from the floor.

The Tar Heels finished an uninspiring 9-for-21 on layups against the Phoenix, and converted just four of their seven dunk attempts. Not only did these mistakes on the offensive end squander fastbreak chances, but actively aided Elon on the other end of the floor.

“Missed layups,” said guard Seth Trimble. “I keep talking about the missed layups because the missed layups led Elon out in transition to get whatever they wanted.”

Taking a look at the box score would lead one to believe that the Tar Heels played a clean game, coughing up the basketball on just six occasions, including only once in the first half. And while the Phoenix tallied just nine points off of turnovers, UNC believes it did a lot more than the stats indicate to give Elon fastbreak opportunities and high-percentage looks.

“We didn’t turn the ball over too much, but I feel like missed layups kinda count as turnovers cause teams [can] get out and run,” said Trimble.