Tar Heels Set to Compete in Annual Spring Game Saturday
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will hold its annual spring football game Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 3 PM, as the Tar Heels conclude spring ball with their 15th practice. The game won’t be televised, so the only way fans can see it is by attending. And unlike in recent years, it appears the conditions will be ideal for a catching the game in person.
“Weather looks unbelievable,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be 80 degrees at kickoff with about four miles-an-hour wind. And we’ve had some bad rain on spring game days, so this is a blessing to have it like that.”
In addition to the spring game, which is presented by Wegman’s, a fan fest will take place at the Bell Tower from 1-3. Parking is free around campus. Those interested in attending can go to GoHeels.com to find parking garage options.
Fans will have their first look at plenty of first-year Tar Heels on the field, as 30 new players are on the roster, unofficially the most ever at UNC for the spring. The storylines are also endless.
“So, you’ve got 30 new guys on the roster, you’ve got your quarterback competition, you’ve got all those young receivers and defensive backs that are out there,” Brown said. “You’ve got new young linebackers, and we’re going to turn them loose and let them go and have a game.”
Turning them loose means much of the afternoon will be an actual game. Teams and coaches on the sidelines, ACC officials, normal game clock rules. The only difference is special teams are slated for a separate part of the day.
The team will go between 15 and 20 plays in thud, which is moderate contact, and then between 40-60 plays full speed. The game is for fun and for fans to learn about the 2024 Tar heels. And it will be all business for the players and the staff.
Much is on the line for everyone.
“There’s a lot of excitement for Saturday, but there’s a tremendous amount of pressure on the guys,” Brown said. “This is important to them. This isn’t a boring spring game where you go out there and not work. We are actively looking at who can make us better.”
Among the position groups for fans to watch extra closely: Quarterback competition between Max Johnson and Conner Harrell; backup linebacker; offensive line depth; safety; and the Rush (formerly) Jack position. Kaimon Rucker is out, and with Beau Atkinson and Des Evans getting some work in that spot this spring makes for another interesting aspect on which to focus.
“If you want a free Saturday to come and watch some football, not much else going on, come out and watch and help the guys,” Brown said. “That’d be fun for them as well.”