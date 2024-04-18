CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will hold its annual spring football game Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3 PM, as the Tar Heels conclude spring ball with their 15th practice. The game won’t be televised, so the only way fans can see it is by attending. And unlike in recent years, it appears the conditions will be ideal for a catching the game in person.

“Weather looks unbelievable,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be 80 degrees at kickoff with about four miles-an-hour wind. And we’ve had some bad rain on spring game days, so this is a blessing to have it like that.”

In addition to the spring game, which is presented by Wegman’s, a fan fest will take place at the Bell Tower from 1-3. Parking is free around campus. Those interested in attending can go to GoHeels.com to find parking garage options.

Fans will have their first look at plenty of first-year Tar Heels on the field, as 30 new players are on the roster, unofficially the most ever at UNC for the spring. The storylines are also endless.

“So, you’ve got 30 new guys on the roster, you’ve got your quarterback competition, you’ve got all those young receivers and defensive backs that are out there,” Brown said. “You’ve got new young linebackers, and we’re going to turn them loose and let them go and have a game.”