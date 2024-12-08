Tar Heels Set to Face UConn in Fenway Bowl

North Carolina is headed to the postseason for the sixth consecutive year, Tar Heels will play in the Fenway Bowl on December 28 in Boston, sources have confirmed to THI.

The Tar Heels finished the regular season 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. Head coach Mack Brown was fired the week of the final game, a home loss to NC State in which he coached. So UNC is led by interim head coach and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, formerly the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

UNC won its first three games of the season before getting embarrassed at home falling 70-50 to James Madison. That was somewhat the beginning of the end for Brown, as it sparked a four-game losing skid that included blowing a 20-0 lead at Duke the following week.

Carolina responded with three straight wins at Virginia, at Florida State, and at home over Wake Forest before getting blown out at Boston College and the home loss to the rival Wolfpack to close out the regular season and Brown’s career.

As of the time of this announcement, UNC has not named a new head coach.

The Tar Heels will face Connecticut, which is an Independent and stands at 8-4 this season. The Huskies share two common opponents with the Tar Heels. UNC lost at Duke 21-20 while UConn fell at Wallace Wade Stadium 26-21. Carolina beat Wake Forest 31-24 while UConn lest 23-20 at home to the Demon Deacons.

Other Huskies’ results of note: Syracuse 31, UConn 24; Maryland 50, UConn 7; and their wins are over Merrimack, Florida Atlantic, Buffalo, Temple, Rice, Georgia State (which beat Vanderbilt), and UAB.

The game is slated an 11 AM kickoff on December 28 and will be played at historic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

