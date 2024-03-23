Tar Heels' Soul-Squashing Run Punches Sweet Sixteen Ticket
CHARLOTTE - Michigan State delivered the first punch in Saturday’s second-round matchup against North Carolina, but it was the Tar Heels who landed the knockout blow, downing the Spartans, 85-69, at Spectrum Center.
In a battle of heavyweight programs, 9-seed Michigan State appeared ready to play spoiler, jumping out to an early 26-14 lead behind 11 points from star guard Tyson Walker.
North Carolina responded with a 26-5 run, including a 17-0 spurt, to close out the first half with a 40-31 advantage.
The response was one of two critical runs the Tar Heels put together securing their spot in the Sweet Sixteen, with the second being the most important.
With 8:09 remaining in the second half, Michigan State used a Xavier Booker turnaround jumper to trim UNC's once 12-point lead to five at 62-57.
Unfazed, as has been the case for the Tar Heels all season, they answered with a soul-squashing 14-2 run to extend their lead to 76-59.
“We were just the hungrier team than we were in the first half,” said guard Seth Trimble. “We wanted to do whatever it took, whatever is needed to be done to keep the lead and win the game.”
The collective ‘we’ was embodied in that defining stretch, as five different Tar Heels scored, including junior forward Jae’Lyn Withers.
“I wouldn’t say it started with me, but I definitely think I had a big part to do with that as far as getting stops, rebounding, running the floor, [and] just doing all of the small things that really help my team excel,” said Withers.
His backdoor layup kickstarted the scoring barrage, while a 3-point basket from Harrison Ingram and a Jalen Washington putback dunk capped off the run, bringing the pro-Tar Heel crowd to its feet.
When Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo signaled for a timeout with just over six minutes to play, it seemed to also signal the end of the road for the Spartans, and the Tar Heels knew it.
“It seemed like they were falling apart and arguing a little bit or something,” said Withers. “It seemed like it was somewhat of a disconnect.”
That disconnect was the product of a suffocating defense that reared its head for North Carolina.
Over the four-minute stretch from the 8:09 mark to 4:15 remaining, the Tar Heels didn’t just convert opportunities on the offensive end, they squandered every scoring opportunity for Michigan State with their defensive intensity.
The Spartans missed five of their six shot attempts, including an 0-for-3 three stretch from Walker, during UNC's run, showcasing the Tar Heels’ increased comfort level on defense.
As it did against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium or when battling Pittsburgh in the ACC Semifinals, Carolina responded with its back against the wall.
That response was fueled by head coach Hubert Davis, who challenged his team throughout Saturday’s contest, particularly late in the second half.
“I think it’s been a pretty consistent message from Coach Davis,” said Withers. “At the end of the day, he asks us how are you going to react and how are you going to respond? I think in that instance he needed us to respond and we took that personally.
North Carolina reacted and responded appropriately, earning their second Sweet Sixteen appearance in the last three seasons.