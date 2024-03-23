CHARLOTTE - Michigan State delivered the first punch in Saturday’s second-round matchup against North Carolina, but it was the Tar Heels who landed the knockout blow, downing the Spartans, 85-69, at Spectrum Center.

In a battle of heavyweight programs, 9-seed Michigan State appeared ready to play spoiler, jumping out to an early 26-14 lead behind 11 points from star guard Tyson Walker.

North Carolina responded with a 26-5 run, including a 17-0 spurt, to close out the first half with a 40-31 advantage.

The response was one of two critical runs the Tar Heels put together securing their spot in the Sweet Sixteen, with the second being the most important.

With 8:09 remaining in the second half, Michigan State used a Xavier Booker turnaround jumper to trim UNC's once 12-point lead to five at 62-57.

Unfazed, as has been the case for the Tar Heels all season, they answered with a soul-squashing 14-2 run to extend their lead to 76-59.

“We were just the hungrier team than we were in the first half,” said guard Seth Trimble. “We wanted to do whatever it took, whatever is needed to be done to keep the lead and win the game.”

The collective ‘we’ was embodied in that defining stretch, as five different Tar Heels scored, including junior forward Jae’Lyn Withers.

“I wouldn’t say it started with me, but I definitely think I had a big part to do with that as far as getting stops, rebounding, running the floor, [and] just doing all of the small things that really help my team excel,” said Withers.

His backdoor layup kickstarted the scoring barrage, while a 3-point basket from Harrison Ingram and a Jalen Washington putback dunk capped off the run, bringing the pro-Tar Heel crowd to its feet.