North Carolina is still actively in the hunbt for a big man.

Many wondered which direction Hubert Davis would turn after Clifford Omoruyi chose Alabama over the Tar Heels last Sunday. We began to learn some thing soon after, and gained a clearer idea by mid-week.

Word broke earlier in the week that Ven Allen-Lubin had been contacted by the UNC coaching staff and was involved in a Zoom call Tuesday night.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his former high school coach, Treig Burke, on Thursday. The head coach at Orlando Christian Prep informed us that the recruitment was in the "early stages to gauge his interest." Another source told THI there will be an "apparent" visit to Chapel Hill next week.

We were also informed the Tar Heel coaching staff is also considering a couple of other post players: Ugonna Onyenso and Coleman Hawkins.

