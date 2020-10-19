TarHeelIllustrated - Tar Heels Still Not Getting Much Out Of Punt Returns

CHAPEL HILL – It may seem like a somewhat innocuous part of a game, but punt returns can sometimes break a contest open and often factor in a team’s success. Think back to how often Ryan Switzer changed the complexion of games with his punt returns. He returned eight for scores in his North Carolina career (2013-16) and had many others that flipped the field and injected serious juice into his teammates. How about Dazz Newsome’s return for a touchdown at Syracuse two years ago put Carolina in position to win a game it ultimately lost, no fault of Newsome’s. It was also an element of special teams that Mack Brown said in the offseason was one of several points of emphasis that needed improving. The Tar Heels needed more out of their returns than last season, and it looked in the opener as if that was going to happen. In UNC’s win over Syracuse, Newsome returned six punts for 93 yards, which his coach noted afterward was a clear improvement from 2019 and possible glimpse of what was coming. “That was obvious with his punt returns and what he's showing for the future,” Brown said following that contest.

Ryan Switzer changed quite a few games with his punt return skills. (THI)

But in the three games since, Newsome has one return for minus-one yard, and that came in the first half at Boston College in week two. It’s not that opponents’ coverage has been so spectacular, it’s that Newsome isn’t returning the ball. Opponents have punted 23 times this season, with one a quick kick by Virginia Tech, so that’s 22 punt return opportunities. Newsome has been on the field for 21 of them, but he’s either let the ball roll or fair caught the rest. Overall, and this includes a fair catch by Toe Groves versus BC, the Heels have not returned their opponents’ last 11 punts. Some coaching staffs call for fair catches, or it’s also been termed a “safe catch” by some staffs. Does Newsome ever get the call from the sideline to call for a fair catch? “They’re never called from the sideline, it’s always Dazz’s decision,” Brown replied Monday, during his weekly press conference. “And we thought there was some room there that we didn’t take advantage of. So, we’re going to look closely at that this week.” Brown said following the game Saturday night they needed someone to step up and make a play to get them going in the first half at FSU as the Seminoles built a 31-7 lead, so wouldn’t having an electrifying returner like Newsome try to make plays in those situations make some sense?

Newsome had a big punt return for a score at Syracuse in 2018. (USA Today)