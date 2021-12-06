Tar Heels' Successful Week Flipped The Narrative

ATLANTA – Silence the noise. That certainly was North Carolina’s mission, or at least part of it, last week when the wobbling Tar Heels were tasked with hosting Michigan followed by a road game a few days later at defending ACC champion Georgia Tech. Considering how the Heels played at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in losses to Purdue and Tennessee, and the overwhelming narrative regarding their lack of interest on the defensive end of the court, they weren’t exactly being showered with accolades. National media crushed them. Local media laid out all that wasn’t going well. And fans on various forms of social media didn’t hide their concern. So, they wanted to silence those critics, the Heels said, which occurred in a 72-51 romp over the Wolverines. That blasting included a 43-18 run in the second half in which Carolina was exquisite on both ends of the floor and won the battle on the backboards. Then, an even greater challenge was backing up that performance at Georgia Tech without the fuel of criticism. That stopped the minute Wednesday’s win over Michigan ended. Carolina 79, Yellow Jackets 62, courtesy of a 22-4 second-half run that change the game. “I feel like we’re just locked in…,” redshirt sophomore Anthony Harris said Sunday, noting what the difference was in the Heels’ big week and what took place at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Caleb Love scored 22 points versus Michigan and then totaled 17 at Georgia Tech. (Jenna Miller/THI)

“Just priding ourselves on our defensive effort, just staying with one another, talking to our teammates and being positive.” Now, UNC Coach Hubert Davis will work on getting his team to remain focused, to not attain a degree of satisfaction. One week of quality hoops well before Christmas does not make a team. The club that was shredded by the Boilermakers and Volunteers is comprised of the same roster that took apart Michigan and Tech last week. There is nothing wrong with the Heels being honest with themselves and expressing those thoughts, though. They had a really good week after a dreadful one. They flipped the switch, junior forward Armando Bacot said. “One hundred percent,” he said, before refusing to lose focus on the bigger picture. “We still got a bunch of big matchups. We got UCLA and we’ve got some other good games coming up. We just have to keep validating our wins versus Michigan and Georgia Tech by having big wins against these teams.” One reason for the improved play, in addition to the team’s heightened internal focus and drive, was they got a chance to fix some of the things that weren’t going as well as Davis wanted.

The narrative about the Tar Heels after the loss to Tennessee was far diffrent than it is now. (USA Today)