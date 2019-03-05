Ben Casparius was 2-3 with two RBI, while redshirt freshman Austin Love worked 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the game, picking up his fourth win of the season.

Chapel Hill – No. 3 North Carolina was out-hit, 10-5, on Tuesday against Charleston Southern, but the Tar Heels snuck out a 7-6 win over the Buccaneers at Boshamer Stadium courtesy of Brandon Martorano's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Charleston Southern struck first on an unearned run in the first inning. Josh Litchfield singled on a bloop to shallow right field and circled around to score with two outs on a throwing error by Ashton McGee. Aaron Sabato couldn't pick a ball in the dirt, allowing Litchfield to score and making it 1-0.

The Tar Heels evened the score with a Michael Busch double and followed with four more runs to put up a five spot in the bottom of the third. Ben Casparius drove in a run with a single to left field, while Aaron Sabato, Danny Serretti and Brandon Martorano all walked to with the bases loaded to make the score 5-1.

Charleston Southern put up two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Tar Heels got a run back in the bottom frame. After the Buccaneers forced UNC starter Andrew Grogan out of the game after 3.2 innings, the Tar Heels put runners on second and third for Ben Casparius. The sophomore collected an RBI on a sacrifice fly to score Michael Busch to make the score 6-3.

In the top of the eighth with the score at 6-4, Austin Love entered the game out of the bullpen with one out and runners on first and second. On the first pitch, CSU's Max Ryerson roped a double to the left field corner, tying the game at six.

In the bottom of the ninth with Jackson Hesterlee on first after a single, Ben Casparius bunted and reached first safely on a wild exchange of events. Before the pitch, the umpire called a balk, but because Casparius bunted the ball into fair territory safely, the play was allowed to continue. The fielders stopped play, but Casparius ran to first and reached safely. That put runners on first and second for pinch-hitter Clemente Inclan, who walked in a 13-pitch at-bat to load the bases with no outs.

Danny Serretti grounded into a force-out at first base for the first out of the inning, but Brandon Martorano walked on five pitches to plate Hesterlee, the game-winning run.