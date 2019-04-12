Starter Tyler Baum tossed a gem for Carolina, working six innings, allowing just two hits and a run while striking out seven.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- No. 18 North Carolina scored eight runs in the first two innings and never looked back, picking up a 10-1 win over Notre Dame on Friday night at Frank Eck Stadium. Brandon Martorano and Aaron Sabato had three hit nights and combined for four RBI.

The Tar Heels batted around in the first inning, putting four runs on the board to kick things off in South Bend. Michael Busch's RBI single put across the first run of the inning, followed by a long home run to left-center from Sabato for a 3-0 lead. Martorano's RBI single extended the lead, making it 4-0 before Baum even took the hill.

Carolina found another four-spot in the second inning, extending the lead to 8-1. Sabato's RBI single began the rally, but it was Dylan Harris' two-run home run against the wind to left that highlighted the inning. His sixth round-tripper of the year pushed the Tar Heel lead to seven.

Danny Serretti hit his first career home run in the top of the fourth inning, a special moment for the freshman that advanced the Tar Heel lead to 9-1.

Tyler Baum ended a strong night in the sixth inning, striking out a pair of Notre Dame batters to finish the night with seven strikeouts.

In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Dotson closed things out with a scoreless frame to give the first game of the series to North Carolina, 10-1.