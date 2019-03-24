Blacksburg, Va. – North Carolina used the long ball on Sunday to take the series from Virginia Tech with a 5-2 win over the Hokies. Dylan Enwiller's three-run home run in the second inning and Michael Busch's solo shot in the fifth inning paced the Heels offense. Freshman Will Sandy threw a career high 5.2 innings of shutout ball against the Hokies to pick up his second win of the season.

KEY MOMENTS

Dylan Enwiller ignited the Tar Heel crowd in the second inning with a three-run home run to left field to give the Heels the 3-0 lead. Michael Busch extended the Tar Heel lead to 4-0 with a solo home run in the top of the 5th inning. The Hokies scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to cut the Heels lead in half, 4-2. Caden O'Brien came out of the bullpen in the 7th inning and got three big outs to get the Heels out of a jam and only give up two runs.

NOTABLES

Enwiller's second home run of the season gave the Heels a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Dylan Harris extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 21 consecutive games. Michael Busch hit a solo home run in the 5th inning. The home run tied him with Aaron Sabato for first on the team with five home runs. Ike Freeman and Danny Serretti both extended their consecutive game reached base streak to a career high 16 games. Freshman Will Sandy threw a career high 5.2 innings against Virginia Tech. His previous high was 4.2 innings in his first collegiate appearance against Xavier on February 15. Four of the five runs scored on Sunday were courtesy of a home run. The Heels have now won back-to-back ACC series after dropping the first one of the year.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: North Carolina, Will Sandy (2-0) Loss: Virginia Tech, Peyton Alford (1-2) Save: North Carolina, Caden O'Brien (2)

UP NEXT