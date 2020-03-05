CHAPEL HILL – Four North Carolina Tar Heels were made available to the media on the Smith Center court Thursday in advance of Saturday’s game at Duke to discuss how they’ve performed during a current three-game win streak and about the meeting with the Blue Devils.

UNC has defeated N.C. State, Syracuse on the road and Wake Forest to improve to 13-17 overall and 6-13 in the ACC, averaging 90 points and getting huge performances from Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks.

Anthony has scored 72 points on 39 field goal attempts while handing out 19 assists during the streak and Brooks has scored 81 points and grabbed 30 rebounds in the three games. He’s also converted 27 of 33 from the free throw line in the games and is the first Tar Heel to score 25 or more points in three straight game since Tyler Hansbrough in 2008.

In addition to Anthony and Brooks being available, Christian Keeling (43 points) and Brandon Robinson (12 ppg, 18 points versus Wake) also met with the media.



