CHAPEL HILL – THI recently caught up with several Tar Heels to see how spring practice is going in Mack Brown’s return to North Carolina.

The Heels are learning a dramatically different scheme on defense and are employing a faster “Air Raid” offense, both of which the players spoke about in addition to how things are under the new staff, and much, much more.

Here are offensive linemen Nick Polino, William Barnes, tight end Jake Bargas and defensive tackle Aaron Crawford: