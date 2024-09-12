PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tar Heels to Play at Memphis in Charity Exhibition Game

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
North Carolina’s basketball season formally tips off November 4 at home against Elon. But the Tar Heels will have already played a big game before that, as they head to Memphis to face the Tigers on October 15 in an exhibition game, the University of Memphis announced Thursday morning.

The game will tip at 7 PM EST as part of the Hoops for St. Jude® Tip Off Classic at FedExForum.

UNC previously announced it is playing an exhibition game at home against Johnson C. Smith on October 27. But the NCAA now allows teams to play their “secret scrimmages” in public and as regular season-style games with fans in attendance, provided it’s for charity.

"The University of Memphis is thrilled to be partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Complete Sports Management for the inaugural 'Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic'," said University of Memphis Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ed Scott, Ph.D, in a release by the school.

"Supporting such a monumental organization and mission that not only benefits our community, but the entire world is the type of collaboration Tiger Nation is proud to be a part of. We are excited to welcome the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina to Bluff City to compete for a tremendous cause that will energize our 'ONE' Memphis community."

Memphis finished last season 22-10 overall, 11-7 in the AAC, and did not play in the postseason following its conference tournament. The Tar Heels won the ACC regular season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated in the Sweet 16. UNC went 29-8 overall.

FedEx Forum is the site where the Tar Heels won regional championships in their last two national championship seasons. In 2009, UNC beat Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and Oklahoma in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four, where it knocked off Villanova and Michigan State to cut down the nets.

In 2017, the Heels took care of Butler and Kentucky to advance to the Final Four, where they defeated Oregon and Gonzaga to win the national title.

