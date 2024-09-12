North Carolina’s basketball season formally tips off November 4 at home against Elon. But the Tar Heels will have already played a big game before that, as they head to Memphis to face the Tigers on October 15 in an exhibition game, the University of Memphis announced Thursday morning.

The game will tip at 7 PM EST as part of the Hoops for St. Jude® Tip Off Classic at FedExForum.

UNC previously announced it is playing an exhibition game at home against Johnson C. Smith on October 27. But the NCAA now allows teams to play their “secret scrimmages” in public and as regular season-style games with fans in attendance, provided it’s for charity.

"The University of Memphis is thrilled to be partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Complete Sports Management for the inaugural 'Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic'," said University of Memphis Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ed Scott, Ph.D, in a release by the school.

"Supporting such a monumental organization and mission that not only benefits our community, but the entire world is the type of collaboration Tiger Nation is proud to be a part of. We are excited to welcome the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina to Bluff City to compete for a tremendous cause that will energize our 'ONE' Memphis community."

Memphis finished last season 22-10 overall, 11-7 in the AAC, and did not play in the postseason following its conference tournament. The Tar Heels won the ACC regular season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated in the Sweet 16. UNC went 29-8 overall.

FedEx Forum is the site where the Tar Heels won regional championships in their last two national championship seasons. In 2009, UNC beat Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and Oklahoma in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four, where it knocked off Villanova and Michigan State to cut down the nets.

In 2017, the Heels took care of Butler and Kentucky to advance to the Final Four, where they defeated Oregon and Gonzaga to win the national title.