Chapel Hill --- No. 15 North Carolina scored six runs in the first two innings on Tuesday night to take down High Point 7-0 in its final nonconference match of the year. The Tar Heel pitching staff held High Point to just one hit as both Jackson Hesterlee and Aaron Sabato both extended their hitting streaks to seven games.

KEY MOMENTS

North Carolina jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Danny Serretti sacrifice fly to left field that scored Dylan Harris after he started the game with a leadoff single. After Jackson Hesterlee tripled off the center field wall to start the second inning, Ashton McGee doubles down the left field line to make it 2-0. Dylan Harris doubled the lead with a double off the wall that scores McGee and Brandon Martorano to make it 4-0. Overall, UNC recorded five runs on four hits to take a 6-0 lead. Aaron Sabato added to the Heels lead with a one out, RBI double that scored Dylan Harris from second base to make it 7-0.

NOTABLES

With a walk in the first inning, Michael Busch has reached base in a career high 25 games. The 25-game streak is also best on the team. UNC scored in the first inning for the 23rd time this season on Tuesday against High Point. In the previous 22 games, they are 20-2. Jackson Hesterlee extended his career best hitting streak, and reached base streak, to 7 games with a triple in the second inning. Sabato extended his hitting streak to 7 games and his reached base streak to a career best 15 games. He has 2+ hits in each of those 7 games and has raised his batting average from .276 to .326. Sabato also has multiple RBIs in 5 of his last 7 games. UNC used eight total pitchers to hold High Point to one hit on the night. The Tar Heels pitched a complete-game combined one-hitter for the first time since March 14, 2017 against Maryland. Current Tar Heels Austin Bergner and Tyler Baum were involved in that game.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: North Carolina, Connor Ollio (3-1) Loss: High Point, Nick Niarchos (0-1)

UP NEXT