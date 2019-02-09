CHAPEL HILL - For the first 37 minutes of North Carolina’s 88-85 overtime win over Miami on Saturday, head coach Roy Williams questioned how much his team really wanted to win.

“The last three minutes of regulation today and the overtime I’d say yes,” Williams said, noting the period of the contest in which he was pleased with his team’s toughness. “We’re down six or seven inside the seven-minute mark, so I thought they were really tough today.”

As it turned out, the Tar Heels needed to be tough in order to beat an undermanned Miami team that has the worst record in the ACC.

UNC trailed the Hurricanes from the 13:48 to 3:20 mark in the second half before freshman Coby White, who tied his season-high with 33 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Tar Heels a 68-66 lead.

That lead wouldn’t hold for long though as Miami held a 77-74 advantage in the final moments before Luke Maye hit a three with 12 seconds remaining to force overtime. Maye’s shot gave UNC a lifeline and was a prime example of the toughness they played with in the final few minutes of the second half.