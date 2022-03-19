Tar Heels Wanted Win For Manek

FORT WORTH, TX – When Brady Manek was whistled for a flagrant two foul with 10:08 remaining and North Carolina dominating top seed Baylor, it was a blow to the Tar Heels, but it didn’t appear a meltdown was about to ensue.

Yet, it did.

UNC led top-seed Baylor by 25 points when Manek was ejected, but completely fell apart afterward. A 10-0 Baylor run had the Heels stressing. So did the Bears full-court press, Carolina’s panicked offensive possession, and even more so once Caleb Love fouled out with 6:15 still on the clock and UNC leading by 13.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels regrouped in overtime to beat the defending national champions, 93-86, and as soon as the last second ticked off the clock, the players couldn't wait to get back to the locker room to greet Manek and show him some love.

“When we got back into the locker room, we all gave him a big hug,” said sophomore guard RJ Davis, who led Carolina with 30 points. “Just to be happy for him. We just wanted to do for him and got it done.”

Prior to being tossed for elbowing Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, Manek was again scorching the nets. He finished with 26 points, but 17 came in the first 9:52 of the second half, as UNC turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 25-point rout. Or so it seemed.

As soon as Manek was ejected, Baylor reeled off 10 consecutive points. UNC then proceeded to meltdown. The program’s largest blown lead in a loss was 22 points versus Maryland in 1997. This would have been a new record, but the Tar Heels came together in overtime and found a way to get the victory.