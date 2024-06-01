Tar Heels Wide Receiver Kobe Paysour Breakdown
Although North Carolina will be without Drake Maye, as he was the third overall pick by the New England Patriots, the Tar Heels return many key members on offense. This includes wide receiver Kobe Paysour, who will look to continue his momentum from a promising start in 2023 before his season was cut short with an injury.
Paysour missed the final eight games of the season due to a broken foot, but had emerged as one of the top wideouts in Chapel Hill. Prior to his absence, Paysour was first on the team in receptions with 22.
Paysour finished his sophomore campaign with 22 catches for 382 yards and three touchdowns.
Breaking down his performance as a sophomore allows us to find trends in both wins and losses.
