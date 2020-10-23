TarHeelIllustrated - Tar Heels Working To Solve Tackling Issue

CHAPEL HILL – “Wrap him up,” or something along those lines, has probably been yelled from the sidelines a lot during North Carolina’s last two football games. The request, or rather demand, has been for the Tar Heels on defense to corral opponents’ ball carriers and then bring them to the soil, ending plays and usually limiting respectable yardage gains. It’s paramount to success, as poor tackling teams are not ones that often end up in the victory column. That’s why UNC’s last two performances have perhaps exposed a flaw in its defense, one that is getting a great deal of attention this week as the Tar Heels prepare to host No. 23 NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. Carolina has missed too many tackles in its last two games, and another poor effort could be costly against the physical Wolfpack. “Tackling's been a problem for, I think, a couple reasons…,” said junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, who noted a lack of hitting in the pre-season due to the pandemic being one cause. “It's also every man doing his job. "When a man is not doing their job and another guy has to take over for that and try to get in the fit, usually he's gonna swipe and miss the tackle because he's going out of his element and going out his gap to try to make someone else right.”

UNC's last two foes have combined for 76 points and 916 total yards. (USA Today)

That’s the crux of it right there. This wasn’t particularly an issue the first two weeks, as, according to PFF, Carolina missed 22 total tackles, but the Heels were charged with 39 the last two weekends. And there wasn’t a leaning snap disparity for Virginia Tech and Florida State, quite the contrary. UNC faced 148 offensive plays versus the Orange and Eagles but just 132 the last two contests. So, breaking it down even more: In opening wins over Syracuse and at Boston College, the Tar Heels missed a tackle every 6.7 snaps, but in the games against the Hokies and Seminoles, the Heels averaged missing a tackle every 3.4 snaps. Gemmel continued his explanation. “So, for us looking back on film, seeing all the missed tackles, it was a lot of people doing other people's jobs and then trying to make a tackle and missing the tackle,” he said. “I feel like really working hard, like (Tuesday) we had a tackle circuit, we worked on a lot of open field space tackle drills using the sideline as leverage. "I think we just need to carry those techniques that we have in practice into the game, along with everybody doing their job.” UNC Coach Mack Brown says it's a two-way street. Opponents have excellent players, too.

UNC's tackling angles were better in the first two games. (ACc Media)