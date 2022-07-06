Tentative decision date set for 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs

Four-star defensive end Daevin Hobbs burst onto the recruiting scene at the Charlotte Rivals Camp this spring. Offers from all over the country started to pour in and now the end of his recruitment looks like it is less than a month away.

The Concord (N.C.) Robinson star named a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee earlier this month and has an idea of when he wants to announce his commitment.