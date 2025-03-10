Texas A&M Commit Trashawn Ruffin Talks UNC Visit, Future, and More

Ruffin spoke with THI about his visit, where the Tar Heels stand alongside the Aggies, and where he hopes to improve this offseason.

With the new regime in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have prioritized the 2026 4-star defensive tackle over the last three months. Ruffin, who plans on taking an official visit to North Carolina later this year, was on campus this past weekend for the Tobacco Road Rivalry between UNC and Duke.

North Carolina native Trashawn Ruffin committed to Texas A&M on October 18, one month after initially receiving an offer from UNC.

Q: How did your visit to UNC go this weekend? And what was the atmosphere like at the basketball game?

RUFFIN: "I must say that the visit was great. [I] enjoyed myself and glad that I went. The atmosphere at the basketball game was lit. Even though they lost I can say it was competitive."

Q:How was it first meeting Coach Belichick as well as Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor?

RUFFIN: "Meeting (Coach) Belichick was [a] once in a lifetime thing. I know a lot of people who would just love to lay eyes on him. I actually got to sit down and talk to him. And Lawrence Taylor the greatest defensive player of all time. And Peppers, Half of Famer. It was an honor."

Q: What has the coaching staff said they like about your game and what you can bring to UNC?

RUFFIN: "They tell me that I am flexible on the d-line. They like my quickness for a big man and I move my feet well. I know I have a long way to go but I shall and will get there."

Q: As you prepare for your senior season, what aspects of your game are you working on the most?

RUFFIN: "As I prepare for my senior season, I have to work on each and every aspect of my game. I just want to be the best that I can be."

Q: You’re currently committed to Texas A&M. What do you expect to learn on your official visit to UNC later this year and where does it rank for you?

RUFFIN: "I have learned a lot from the visit I took over the weekend and it was very impressive. Let's see if it gets better during the OV. And UNC and Texas A&M are one and two on my board."