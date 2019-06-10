News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 09:57:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas QB Nussmeier Had 'Awesome' Time At Camp

Ctqbkvq4yinuw0khm8tq
Highly regarded 2021 QB Garrett Nussmeier camped at UNC on Sunday and loved working with Phil Longo.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Since joining the North Carolina coaching staff, UNC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo has been prioritizing leaders and elite signal callers to become Tar Heels. Could class ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}