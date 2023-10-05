Tez Walker’s eligibility saga has come to an end, as the NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that the North Carolina wide receiver is eligible to play for the remainder of the season.

In a statement released by NCAA President Charlie Baker, the NCAA said:

NCAA staff received new information regarding University of North Carolina student-athlete Tez Walker this week. Staff determined the new information qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver. The information had not been made available by UNC previously, despite the school's multiple chances to do so.

"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously. While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards. UNC's behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC's own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided." - Baker

Walker, who transferred to UNC last winter from Kent State, enrolled in classes January 9, but two days later, the NCAA passed a strict rule regarding what it deems as “two-time transfers,” and eventually lumped Walker into that category.

He was notified last winter his eligibility was in question, and has since gone through multiple appeals with the NCAA seeking immediate eligibility. At issue, the NCAA has maintained Walker is a two-win transfer, but UNC has argued he is a one-time transfer.

Walker was denied an appeal two days before UNC’s opener versus South Carolina, and again the following week, giving indication the case was pretty much a done deal and Walker would sit out the season. Now, he is eligible to play Saturday when the 14th-ranked Tar Heels host Syracuse.

“We were thrilled to find out earlier today that Tez Walker has been granted his immediate eligibility and will be available for the remainder of the 2023 season,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said in a statement released by the school. “We’re so happy for Tez. Everything that’s transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he’s going to have a chance to live his dream.

“We want to express our gratitude to the people at UNC who have worked tirelessly to assist Tez. We never gave up. We also want to thank the NCAA for being willing to re-examine Tez’s case, and ultimately deciding to grant him his eligibility. This is, and always has been, about the welfare of this young man, and we can’t wait to see him on the field doing what he loves to do.”

Walker also released a statement:

“I’m so excited and thankful that the NCAA has granted my eligibility to play this season. This hasn’t been easy, but I’m looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward. I always knew UNC was a special place, but it’s proved it over and over again throughout the last few months. I’ve received so much support from the University, the athletics department, my coaches, the staff and my teammates. Most of all, I’ve felt so much love from the fans. Whether it was people trying to pick me up on social media or fans chanting for me at the games, I’ve felt supported and I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me. I can’t wait to put on that jersey, run out of the tunnel, and play in Kenan Stadium. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time and now it will be a reality. See everyone on Saturday.”

Walker, who had 58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Golden Flashes, and entered the transfer portal in December. UNC was in contact with him almost right away, and the process in Walker becoming a Tar Heel didn’t take long.

He wanted to play at a higher level, was highly intrigued to team up with quarterback Drake Maye, and he wanted to be closer to his ailing grandmother.

“Under the rules, when Tez transferred, he was enrolled and he met the criteria for a transfer to be automatically eligible,” UNC Coach Mack Brown recently said. “On January 9th he transferred, on January 11th they changed the rule and said it was going to be more difficult for two-time transfers.”

Brown later added: “Tez has only played football at one school, and should be considered a one-time transfer.”

Walker’s path:

*A Charlotte native, Walker originally signed with East Tennessee State out of high school for the class of 2019, but he suffered a knee injury before arriving, and the scholarship was deferred. So, he never enrolled at ETSU.

*Walker then enrolled at North Carolina Central in Durham, but NCCU cancelled its football season in 2020 and didn’t field a team the following spring, as many FCS programs across the country did.

*Walker transferred to Kent State where he played two seasons, including last fall in which he was first-team All-MAC.

Walker, who wears jersey number 9, will be on the field Saturday.