That Time The Tar Heels Played On Christmas Day

There was once a time when college sports teams did not play on Christmas Day, it was pretty much off limits. But over the last 40-plus years, that has slowly changed with the proliferation of so many bowl games and in-season holiday basketball tournaments.

Amazingly, North Carolina’s football and basketball Tar Heels’ fans have largely been spared the obligation of watching their teams play on a day more suited for family, gifts, and one of the holiest Christian dates on the calendar.

The only time a UNC football or basketball team played a game on Christmas Day was in 1982, when the football Tar Heels upset No. 8 Texas to win the 49th Annual Sun Bowl 26-10.

The Tar Heels opened the season ranked No. 5 in the nation, and even after dropping the opener, 7-6, at No. 1 Pittsburgh, they dropped to No. 11 and remained in that range until early November.

After five consecutive wins, the 5-1 Tar Heels took a No. 10 ranking with them to College Park, MD, to face always dangerous Maryland. Carolina dropped the game, 31-24, and fell to No. 18 in the polls. They lost 16-13 at Clemson the following week, beat Virginia 27-14, and closed the regular season with a surprising 23-17 loss at Duke.

From No. 5 to unranked. But the Heels could still redeem themselves in the Sun Bowl versus an eighth-ranked Texas team that went into the game owning a 9-2 record and winners of six straight games.

The weather Christmas Day in El Paso in 1982 didn’t favor either team. A wind chill of 12 degrees, wins whipping around at 30 miles per hour, and a forecast for snow made for a unique game, as neither team had much experience in conditions anything close to what they faced that afternoon. Amazingly, the crowd was announced at 31,359, much smaller than typical Sun Bowl turnouts, but high given the conditions.

Snow hadn’t fallen in a Sun Bowl since 1947, and it fell Christmas Eve and on the morning of the game. Eventually, well into the fourth quarter, it started falling again.

Long before that, however, the Tar Heels found themselves unable to move the football.