TarHeelIllustrated - The 2020 Slate: Boston College

Boston College Eagles

Date: TBA, Chestnut Hill, MA

Boston College 2019 Record: 6-6, 4-4 ACC

Postseason: Lost to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl

Returning Starters: Offense 8, Defense 8

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley, who is just 41 years old, has an interesting array of experience ranging from seven years as an assistant at P5 schools and seven years as an NFL assistant. This is his first head coaching job. He was the co-defensive coordinator and DB coach at Ohio State last season.





3 Key Players: Anthony Brown (Junior QB started in the Eagles’ first five games before picking up an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season. In those five games, Brown threw for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns), David Bailey (Sophomore RB played behind one of the ACC’s best backs in A.J. Dillon, rushing for 844 yards and seven touchdowns on 148 carries), Max Richardson (Junior LB led the team in tackles with 108 and sacks with 3.5).

Must Figure Out: Defense. Boston College had the second worst scoring defense in the ACC in 2019, giving up 32.2 points per game.

In Great Shape: Quarterback. Brown and backup Dennis Grosel combined for 2,333 yards, 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. Both are expected to return in 2020.





Looking Ahead: “We’re going to be tough. We’re going to walk tough, we’re going to look tough, we’re going to play tough. That’s who we’re going to be.’’ – BC Coach Jeff Hafley.

History vs. UNC: UNC leads 3-2 & has won two straight.

BC’s ACC slate: Home: Ga Tech, Louisville, UNC, Notre Dame and Pitt; Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, UVA and Va. Tech.





Matchup with UNC: BC has a new staff, including former UNC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti in the same role with the Eagles, and with it means some new schemes. The QB situation is in flux but the Eagles are fairly strong up front. They seemingly always are. This won’t be a pushover game, especially if it’s later in the season when the weather gets worse and BC is more on the same page. Still, the Tar Heels should have enough firepower to prevail.

