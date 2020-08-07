TarHeelIllustrated - The 2020 Slate: Florida State

Florida State Seminoles

Date: Oct. 17, Tallahassee, FL.

FSU 2019 Record: 6-7, 4-4 ACC

Postseason: Lost to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

Returning Starters:

Head Coach: Mike Norvell is just 38 years old and he’s entering his first season in Tallahassee after spending the last four seasons at Memphis, where he led the Tigers to a 38-15 record, including an appearance in the Cotton Bowl last season.





3 Key Players: DT Marvin Wilson is a projected All-America in most preseason magazines after registering 44 tackles, with 8.5 TFLs and 5 sacks despite missing four games; CB Asante Samuel had 15 PBUs last season; and WR Tamorrion Terry (60 receptions, 1,188 yards, 9 TDs) is poised to have an even bigger season.

Must Figure Out: The Seminoles will employ their fourth offensive system in four years, courtesy of coaching changes and chaos, so how will the unit adjust and be ready for a challenging schedule, especially after not having much time in spring practice before the shutdown?

In Great Shape: While FSU’s defense has struggled big time the last couple of years, they Noles have some playmakers on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary with Samuel and Hamsah Nasrildeen. They need to be huge this season for the Noles as the unit adjusts to a new scheme and staff.





Looking Ahead: “A lot of these guys had no control over any of (what happened with previous coaching staffs). But they have full control over their mindset and their approach into meetings and how they’re going to receive the information and buy in to the things that we’re asking them to do.” – FSU Coach Mike Norvell.

History vs. UNC: FSU leads 15-3 but UNC has won two straight, both in Tallahassee.

FSU’s ACC slate: Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia; Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame.





Matchup with UNC: The Tar Heels and Seminoles have played just twice in the last decade, both times in Tallahassee, and once since 2010. Much of this depends on when Carolina heads down there. The earlier the better because the Seminoles will be in transition for a while, but even once they’re on the same page, it’s hard to imagine such dramatic improvement they would be favored by the time UNC rolls into Doak Campbell Stadium. UNC should be favored here, but not by a lot.





Rivals site: Warchant.com



