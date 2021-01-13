Our new group of Rivals national analysts have moved quickly this week with their updated rankings. Two days after releasing it's 2021 list, the Class of 2022 Top 150 was unveiled.

Admittedly, this was a tough undertaking. COVID has seen to it that live scouting is difficult with some and impossible with others that are still waiting for their high school seasons to get underway.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels have to like where their talent evaluation stands. All six prospects who hold offers made the top 130. Three were in the top 12, four were in the top 40, and five made the top 75. Exactly half of the players also received 5-star ratings

Here is a closer look at where those who hold North Carolina offers stand in the 2022 rankings:



