CHAPEL HILL – Veteran coaches have personal standards, methods, and mottos by which they live. Usually, it’s every day and with nearly everything in their lives.

Good coaches use life examples to help teach their sport to athletes, as it truly applies in all avenues of sport. It’s partly a way to jell the message with the desired action. It helps them understand what’s what better.

The professional outline also gives them boxes to operate within. Tried and true. They swear by it.

North Carolina defensive line coach Tod Monachino is no different. As an NFL assistant coach for 16 years, and many other years coaching major college football, he crafted a floor plan as his foundation for how he attacks each life mission.

“I’m a little bit of a words-that-work guy,” said Monachino, who is in his first year as UNC’s defensive line coach after serving last season as a defensive analyst. “So, I’m thinking about the things that really apply to me specifically, and me personally.”

At 57 years old with 34 years of coaching experience under his belt, the Missouri native knows exactly who he is, and what works.

“I’m excited, right,” Monachino said, unveiling his five life words. “I’m determined. I’m focused. I’m honored. And I’m aligned.”