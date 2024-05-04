Any time Hubert Davis’ offense converted at least half of its shots in a game, or even for a half, he was generally pleased.

That doesn’t mean the Tar Heels left points on the floor in those halves of games, but it does mean they did plenty right, and usually won.

On the flip side, the opposite can generally be said about when the Tar Heels allowed an opponent to shoot 50 percent. For the most part.

As we dug into North Carolina’s halves in which it shot 50-percent or better and allowed opponents to make at least half of their shots, the Heels were better off when converting half or more of their shots than when opponents did, but they still managed a solid record regardless.

Let’s break it down: