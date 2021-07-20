The ACC Kickoff Is Here

The annual ACC Kickoff is here, as the fourteen league head football coaches and three players from each team will convene with the media at The Westin in downtown Charlotte on Wednesday and Thursday to essentially launch the 2021 college football season.

The Coastal Division will go Wednesday and the Atlantic Division will wrap up the two-day event Thursday.

While this is an annual event, it did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, there was uncertainty this time a year ago if a season would even happen. So, in most cases this will be the first time the media, players, and coaches have been in the same presence since early spring 2020, aside from the scribes covering games from press boxes.

North Carolina, however, allowed media in for three spring practices, but just to watch the Tar Heels. There were no face-to-face interviews. All avaialbility was on zoom.

UNC and quarterback Sam Howell will command plenty of attention this week. The Tar Heels are the likely media favorites to win the Coastal Division while Howell could be the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, and will certainly field questions about the Heisman Trophy, for which he is a serious contender. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is regarded as Howell's main competition for ACC honors this week and likely once the season starts.