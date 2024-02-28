Less than two weeks remain in the regular season for North Carolina, so there is plenty to discuss in this week’s UNC Basketball Show.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones hit on the storylines around the team, including RJ Davis’ amazing night Monday, his growing place in Carolina history, the Tar Heels entering March, the last three games, with an emphasis on NC State, which visits Saturday.

Also, some fun wit AJ’s facial hair, as he hasn’t shaven for a while.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels are 22-6 overall and in first place in the ACC with a 14-3 mark.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.