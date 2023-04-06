CHAPEL HILL – The biggest topic a year ago coming out of spring practice for North Carolina was who would end up starting at quarterback.

A year later, and Drake Maye is obviously entrenched there, but drama remains in the position group. Now, a discussion point regards his backup. Who will it be, redshirt freshman Conner Harrell, or true freshman Tad Hudson?

“We’ve got to find the guy that takes Drake’s place, and that’s wide open right now,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said last week. “We’re obviously looking at Conner Harrell because he’s the guy that was the third guy last year. You’re looking at Tad Hudson. You’ve got the other guys that have had some reps.

“But Conner is going to get the second most reps right now because we’ve got to make a decision, ‘Is Conner the guy?’ Because we do not feel like that Drake will be here after another year if he has the kind of year that we all want him to and expect him to.”

Harrell is just above six feet and weighs 200 pounds. A 3-star player at Thompson High School in alabaster, AL, he led his team to a pair of state championships in Alabama’s largest class. Harrell was also his class valedictorian.

Hudson is bigger at 6-foot-2 and change, weighing 220 pounds. He starred at Hough High School in Huntersville, NC., and while he ended up a 3-star prospect, Hudson was a 4-star at Rivals until last season, and maintained the fourth star on other services. He went 33-5 as the starter at Hough, and was also an all-conference baseball player.