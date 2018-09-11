CHAPEL HILL – So just how important is Malik Carney to North Carolina's defense?

It looks like that answer may have been rather apparent Saturday afternoon in Greenville, NC.

A week earlier, UNC’s senior defensive end put on a show during a 24-17 loss at California to kick off the season. He registered seven tackles, officially had three sacks, three quarterback hurries and each of his tackles limited the Bears to less than their average yards gained per play on the day.

For the game, the Tar Heels allowed Cal just 279 yards, including only 8 in the final quarter.

On Saturday at East Carolina, Carney didn’t play, sitting out serving the first of a four-game suspension resulting from selling team-issued shoes last winter. The result: 510 total yards and 41 points for the Pirates in their 22-point drubbing of the Tar Heels.

UNC’s defense never really got a handle on ECU.

“First of all, we got on our heels early on,” UNC Coach Larry Fedora said. “They went down on the field on the first six plays of the game and put the ball in the end zone. We got on our heels and never really bounced back.

“There were some times we made some big plays, but we couldn’t get off the field on third down. That was probably the biggest thing of the game for the defense is we didn’t get off the field on third down.”