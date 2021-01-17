Over the past few weeks, Tar Heel Illustrated has made an effort to give you the most up to date information on the 2022 Class.

We began Christmas week with "Roy's Wish List" in which we looked at the players in that class who the UNC coaching staff has reached out to. Earlier in the week, we detailed where the prospects with Carolina offers placed in the newest Rivals rankings. There have also been several seasonal reviews from high school action involving these prospects.

There is another angle of interest to Tar Heels fans. The Carolinas are well represented with prospects who either from the two states or are attending school there that have made the Top 150. In all there were nine players on the list: six from North Carolina and three from South Carolina. Of the entire group two hold UNC offers. However, any player within these two states who are good enough to make the list are fair game for Roy Williams to come calling.

Here is a closer look at some names you are familiar with and some newer ones: