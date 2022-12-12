The Citadel At UNC: 5 Things To Watch For
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
North Carolina will play its final game of the regular season versus a non-Power 5 opponent Tuesday night, as the Tar Heels host The Citadel at the Smith Center for a 7:00 PM tip.
Carolina enters coming off a 16-point win at home over Georgia Tech, which ended a four-game losing streak for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.
The Citadel is coming off a 22-point loss to College of Charleston but has overall won two of its last three contests. The Bulldogs’ other losses are to Clemson, Butler, and Denver.
UNC is 6-4 while the Bulldogs are 5-4.
The game will air on ESPN2.
Here are 5 Things To Watch For as Carolina hosts The Citadel:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news