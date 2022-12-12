North Carolina will play its final game of the regular season versus a non-Power 5 opponent Tuesday night, as the Tar Heels host The Citadel at the Smith Center for a 7:00 PM tip.

Carolina enters coming off a 16-point win at home over Georgia Tech, which ended a four-game losing streak for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.

The Citadel is coming off a 22-point loss to College of Charleston but has overall won two of its last three contests. The Bulldogs’ other losses are to Clemson, Butler, and Denver.

UNC is 6-4 while the Bulldogs are 5-4.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as Carolina hosts The Citadel: