{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 05:56:27 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
The Class Of 2020
Clint Jackson
•
TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.
Signing day is here for the incoming basketball recruits for the 2020 class and THI’s Clint Jackson has evaluated each one of UNC’s signees for the class.The five seniors all have something differe...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news