News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 09:37:27 -0600') }} football Edit

The Class Of 2021 Targets, Notes & Thoughts

THI takes a look at the prospects UNC is mostly targeting for the class of 2021 along with some info and perspective.
THI takes a look at the prospects UNC is mostly targeting for the class of 2021 along with some info and perspective. (THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

North Carolina’s pursuit of a highly regarded recruiting class for 2021 is well underway.Mack Brown’s program has already secured commitments from five prospects, three of whom are 4-star kids and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}