News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 07:24:53 -0500') }} football Edit

The Complexities, Or Not, Of Longo's Air Raid Offense

K7wdlifmoyfsve9smbrn
Phil Longo has mastered the Air Raid offense while adding some of his own touch to it, which UNC will employ this fall. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - Hold on tight folks, Phil Longo is bringing a new style of up-tempo offense to North Carolina.Longo runs Air Raid, a system that mainly features pass plays with multiple wide receiver...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}