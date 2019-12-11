News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 10:03:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Differences In UNC's P5 Wins & Losses Are?

THI broke down the numbers from the Tar Heels' three wins versus P5 teams and their three losses.
THI broke down the numbers from the Tar Heels' three wins versus P5 teams and their three losses. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

Breaking down North Carolina’s numbers from its three wins over Power 5 opponents and its three losses to Power 5 opponents offers some insight into why the Tar Heels have split those games.UNC has...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}