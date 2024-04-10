Right now is the quiet time if there is such a thing for Tar Heel Basketball. Seth Trimble, and James Okonkwo have hit the transfer portal, and the coaching staff is patently looking to make the correct additions for next season. Meanwhile we are waiting on important decisions from two of the top players last year's team had to offer.

Yes, there are some big things still to happen. But we still have the opportunity to exhale right now and catch our breaths, and with that comes one all-important question.

What is the state of next season's roster?

