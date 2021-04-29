TarHeelIllustrated - The Draft Is Here, And Five Tar Heels Are On Tap

The 2021 NFL Draft is here, with five former North Carolina players hoping to hear their names called over the next three days, as the draft launches Thursday night and will go through Saturday in Cleveland, OH.

Historically, the Tar Heels have had 236 players taken in the draft going back to 1938, which currently ranks No. 35 among Division 1 programs.

The most players UNC has seen taken in a single draft was nine in 2011, with Robert Quinn, Bruce Carter, Marvin Austin, Greg Little, Da’Norris Searcy, Johnny White, TJ Yates, Quan Sturdivant and Ryan Taylor all being selected.

The highest that a former Tar Heel has ever been selected is second overall, which has happened on four separate occasions. It started with running back Ken Willard in 1965 and was followed by linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1981, defensive end Julius Peppers in 2002 and quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2017.

Currently, the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins have drafted the most Carolina players with 16 and 15 respectively.

Focusing on this year’s draft class, running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome along with linebacker Chazz Surratt are all expected to be taken at some point between Thursday and Saturday.

Williams and Carter combined for 4,321 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during their final two seasons in Chapel Hill and, according to Pro Football Focus, are two of the best backs in the draft, with Williams ranked No. 1 and Carter ranked No. 4.

Newsome and Brown also had quite the careers, combining for 3,925 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. PFF has Newsome ranked as the No. 255 overall player in the draft while Brown is No. 45.

The Tar Heels’ only defensive prospect in Surratt enters the draft as one of the top linebackers, with PFF ranking him as the No. 8 linebacker and No. 101 overall player going into Thursday. Surratt played quarterback for UNC during his first two seasons before making the switch to defense for his final two years.

With all this in mind, let’s take a look at where each of these players could end up according to some of the most recent and reputable mock draft predictions.



