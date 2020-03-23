Classes resumed Monday at the University of North Carolina, though not in a manner most students are accustomed. Online classes are the norm now for the rest of the spring semester after it was cancelled nearly two weeks ago due to the coronavirus outbreak gripping the nation. And with the ACC also cancelling all team functions for athletics, most of the Tar Heels’ football players headed home and started their classwork online Monday, as well. The effect of the pandemic is across the board in all walks of life, and for a college football program used to a daily regimen that includes a plethora of activity in and around the team’s facilities, it has been forced to shift gears to never-before chartered waters while still satisfying its needs. “I'm having to really be creative and try to look at some new and some different things,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday afternoon in a virtual press conference with local media. So, in addition to the Tar Heels starting, they also began a structured online workout program Monday. UNC was slated to start spring practice March 17, but never got in a single workout, though most of the other ACC teams had at least a few. And with all team functions cancelled, the coaching staff is not allowed to monitor any of the workouts, either in person or virtually. Strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess can, though.



Instead of lifting weights at the Kenan Football Center, the players must work out at home. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Hess has put together a variety of workouts, as each position group does different things, and in some cases each player has a specific regimen from his training to his diet. “It's different because Coach Hess has a program for those that have weights available and he's got a program for those that don't,” Brown said. “He's actually teaching guys in their own homes how to continue to get stronger or at least maintain your strength without any weights.” The players are also working out on their own, as Brown noted groups in the Charlotte and Atlanta areas have gotten together, though the head coach also noted they’ve exercised proper social distancing protocol. The sweeping and abrupt changes have forced the coaches and other football personnel at the Kenan Football Center to adjust from what was the norm. “Our building is shut down,” Brown said. “Our receptionists are gone home, my assistant’s gone home, all the coaches are working from home. In fact, coach (John) Lilly is back in Cleveland with his family, Coach (Jovan) Dewitt is in Myrtle Beach with his mother and dad... “So, guys are scattered everywhere. We just basically have shut everything down and said, ‘Do everything online from your house, from your apartment.’” The coaches still need to meet and conduct business as usual, at least as best they can.

No more in-person UNC football meetings for a while, insetad they are now done online. (Jenna Miller, THI)