TarHeelIllustrated - The Evidence Is Clear, Caleb Love's Game Is Growing

Caleb Love’s 25-point outburst in North Carolina's win at Duke last Saturday was an obvious indicator his game is growing. But there are other examples, too. Love says everything is slowing down for him, his teammates say he’s managing them in the half court and making better open court decisions, and his coach doesn’t hold back when addressing Love’s potential. Roy WIlliams said Saturday night Love "can be a great player." Most elements of the freshman's game are ascending, especially those related to point guard duties. Over UNC’s first 14 games, Love had five or more assists once, when he handed out six in a win over Kentucky in Cleveland. But he’s had five or more in three of UNC’s last four games. Furthermore, three times Love failed to register an assist through Carolina’s first 13 contests and one time had just a single assist. He averaged 3.0 assists over the Tar Heels’ initial 14 contests, but is at 4.5 over the last four, and that includes handing out just one in a 63-50 loss last week at Clemson on a night the entire team turned in perhaps its worst performance of the season. He wasn’t alone that night. The improved assist numbers indicate Love is increasingly connected on the court with his teammates. Love, who is averaging 11.1 points per game this season, acknowledges the game is slowing down, so how has he gotten to this point?

Love has had five or more assists in thre of UNC's last four games. (ACC Media)

“Just watching a lot of film on myself and watching a lot of film on our opponents, how they play defense,” he said, following UNC’s win over Duke. “So, just seeing myself and seeing where I can pick my spots and pick apart the defense and that just helped me a lot.” Garrison Brooks has a healthy understanding of what a good point guard looks like. He was a freshman when Joel Berry was a senior for the Tar Heels, the following year he watched Coby White grow into the role and become a lottery pick, and last year he played with Cole Anthony, who is having a solid rookie year in the NBA. Brooks sees plenty of positives as Love continues learning and developing. “He’s really good. I think it's just something that he's growing still,” Brooks said. “It was time for him to really just grow up and he's doing that before your eyes. I mean, I can't say that I didn't see it coming, but he's just growing up now and I think it’s great.” Love is still turning over the ball way too much. It is something Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams harps on every chance he gets. The St. Louis native committed five turnovers against seven assists versus the Blue Devils and also had four turnovers in last week’s at Clemson and five in a win over NC State nearly three weeks ago. The mistakes are fixable, and seeing how the other parts of his game are coming along, that will down the road, too. As for those other elements, scoring, and notably shooting, is also on the uptick. Love has even shown some signs of coming around with his shot selection and accuracy. First of all, the three-point issue appears behind him now. Through the first eight games, Love was 4-for-34 from beyond the arc, but he is 16-for-43 since, which is an acceptable 37.2 percent.

Love took his game up a notch in the win over the Blue Devils. (ACC Media)