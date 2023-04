The spring AAU season is fully in gear. The major shoe companies circuits are the measuring stick, and both Adidas and Nike host their opening events this weekend.

The Adidas 3SSB tour begins in Iowa Friday while the Nike EYBL kicks off at the same in the Lake Pointe Center in Emerson, Georgia. The Peach State is where Tar Heel Illustrated will be to see several of UNC's top commits and prospects who hold scholarships.

It is also an opportunity to Hubert Davis and his coaching staff to get in some scouting. This weekend is the first AAU live event of the spring. Not only will they get to watch players with offers, but it is also a great chance for THI to see any new prospects that they are assessing.

Here is a closer look at what we will be taking in this weekend.