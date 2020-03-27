The Final Book On Puff Johnson
With the 2019-20 sports season now in the books, THI takes a look at the incoming freshmen that comprise North Carolina’s basketball recruiting class.The five-member class include four McDonald’s A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news