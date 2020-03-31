With the 2019-20 sports season now in the books, THI takes a look at the incoming freshmen that comprise North Carolina’s basketball recruiting class of 2020. The five-member class include four McDonald’s All-Americas and another highly rated player. The class is ranked No. 3 in the nation and could add another player later this spring. So here is a look at how each player did this season, their stats, honors, Clint Jackson’s thoughts and what UNC Coach Roy Williams said about them. Today we look at Walker Kessler:



Kessler’s commitment last fall caught some by surprise, as more than a handful of prognosticators though he was going to commit to Duke. He chose UNC and Williams and was a huge get for the Tar Heels. Kessler led his team to a 30-2 record and the Georgia state championship in its classification along with achieving numerous honors. Kessler’s uncle was a star at Georgia and in the NBA. He committed to UNC on Sept. 22, 2019.

Kessler’s Senior Stats 17.8 points, 9.3 reb, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 5.2 blocks, 55% FGs, 27% 3-pointers, 57% FTs.



Kessler’s Senior Honors McDonald’s All-American

Nike Hoops Summit Nominee 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National All-America Team Honorable Mention Naismith Trophy 2020 Georgia Mr. Basketball 4A South Player of the Year Georgia Gatorade State Player of the Year MaxPreps Honorable Mention

Kessler says: "My relationship with Coach Roy [Williams] is great. He’s a great coach and so smart, but beyond that he’s just a great man and I can see myself playing for someone like that. The other thing is I could see myself being a student there even if I wasn’t a basketball player.”



Clint Says...

"The super skilled seven footer will be part of perhaps the best front-court in college hoops next season in Chapel Hill. He’s got the size, the versatility of playing down low or facing the basket and he can shoot the heck out of the ball with range to three. As anyone can see, he scores, rebounds and runs the floor well. Kessler has all of the tools to be an immediate contributor in Roy Williams’ system."







Roy Williams On Kessler:

"Walker is the best shooting big man in the entire country. His game improves every month. He can play inside because of his size, but he can really stretch the defense with the way he shoots. He's a dedicated individual who always is working to get better and is a true joy to be around. He's developed a great relationship with our players and staff. He's a fun young man to be with. "His family is an athletic family that really knows what big-time college basketball is all about. His brother (Houston), dad (Chad) and uncle (Alec) all played at the University of Georgia, and we are thrilled to have them now join our basketball family."



Roy On The Class:

“I never, ever, ever get caught up in recruiting rankings… I love these kids and it remains to be seen what they’ll do but I do feel really, really good about it… I just want guys that I like. We lost a couple of guys we would have liked, there’s no question about that, but I feel very comfortable with it, happy with it. Extremely happy because I also think they’re high-quality kids. The character that they have, they’re all characters, too. I do enjoy that part of it. Solid kids that all want to be better and all have big-time dreams and goals, individually but also have them as a team as well.”



*Clint Jackson and Jarrod Hardy contributed to this piece.



Walker Kessler Highlights